Divorcego Welcomes 2026 With Free Phone Consultations For Ontario Families

MENAFN - GetNews)



As Ontario families enter a new year, DivorceGo, operated by Bluetown Law, is welcoming 2026 by offering free phone consultations to individuals seeking clarity, guidance, and practical legal support for divorce and family law matters.

As Ontario families enter a new year, DivorceGo, operated by Bluetown Law, is welcoming 2026 by offering free phone consultations to individuals seeking clarity, guidance, and practical legal support for divorce and family law matters.

The New Year often brings reflection and difficult decisions for many couples. DivorceGo's 2026 initiative is designed to help Ontarians understand their legal options early - without pressure, obligation, or upfront cost.

“Starting a separation or divorce can feel overwhelming,” said a spokesperson for DivorceGo.“Our goal is to make reliable legal guidance accessible from the very first conversation. A free phone consultation gives people the opportunity to ask questions, understand next steps, and move forward with confidence.”







Accessible Legal Support across Ontario

DivorceGo focuses on providing streamlined, cost-effective divorce and family law services for clients across Ontario, including Toronto, Mississauga, Vaughan, and surrounding regions. Services are structured to reduce complexity while ensuring compliance with Ontario family law requirements.

The free phone consultation allows individuals to discuss matters such as:



Uncontested and contested divorce options

Separation agreements and legal enforceability

Child custody and parenting arrangements

Child and spousal support considerations Timelines, costs, and documentation requirements

Consultations are conducted by experienced family law professionals and are tailored to each individual's circumstances.

A Practical First Step in 2026

Rather than pushing immediate legal action, DivorceGo's 2026 approach emphasizes informed decision-making. Many Ontarians delay seeking legal advice due to uncertainty about cost or process. The free consultation removes that barrier and helps clients understand whether and when legal representation is appropriate.

“Not every situation requires immediate litigation,” the spokesperson added.“Sometimes people simply need clarity. We believe informed clients make better decisions - for themselves and their families.”

Commitment to Transparency and Efficiency

DivorceGo is known for its clear processes, flat-fee structures, and focus on efficiency, particularly for uncontested divorces and negotiated resolutions. By combining modern legal workflows with client-focused communication, the firm aims to reduce both emotional and financial strain during family transitions.

The 2026 free phone consultation initiative reflects this commitment by offering early access to professional insight without risk or obligation.

About DivorceGo

DivorceGo is an Ontario-based divorce and family law service operated by Bluetown Law, a Toronto law firm focused on practical, client-centred legal solutions. DivorceGo assists individuals with divorce proceedings, separation agreements, prenuptial agreements, and related family law matters throughout Ontario.

Book a Free Phone Consultation

Individuals interested in starting the New Year with clarity and legal guidance are encouraged to book a free phone consultation.