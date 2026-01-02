Ascended Living Opens In Naples, Introducing A New Destination For Empowerment, Healing, And Self-Mastery

MENAFN - GetNews) The new center brings a time-tested system of personal transformation centered on purpose, joy, and inner alignment to Southwest Florida







Naples, Florida - Tatiana Maxim, Founder and Certified Guide, announces the grand opening of Ascended Living, a new empowerment, healing, and self-mastery center in Naples, Florida. Positioned as a premier destination in Southwest Florida, Ascended Living introduces a structured, time-tested approach to personal transformation designed to support individuals in living lives rooted in purpose, joy, and sustainable well-being.

As stress, anxiety, and burnout continue to impact individuals across personal and professional spheres, many people are searching for approaches that go beyond temporary relief or surface-level solutions. Ascended Living was created to address this growing demand by offering a comprehensive system of higher-level self-mastery focused on inner alignment-supporting individuals in cultivating joy and purpose as stable inner states, independent of external circumstances.

The center's philosophy draws on principles and practices refined over thousands of years and historically reserved for select circles. These teachings are now being made accessible to individuals who are committed to growth, self-awareness, and meaningful change. Ascended Living emphasizes clarity, alignment, and conscious development across physical, emotional, and energetic dimensions, guiding participants toward a lived experience of peace, purpose, and joy from within.

Unlike conventional self-improvement models, Ascended Living positions self-mastery as a practical and attainable discipline. Programs and sessions are designed to support participants in reducing stress, building emotional resilience, increasing focus and effectiveness, and navigating life and business challenges with greater ease and composure. At its highest expression, this work supports a life lived in joy, purpose, peace, and love-not as fleeting emotions, but as an embodied, inner-aligned way of being.

“At Ascended Living, we believe the only way to solve a problem is to outgrow it,” said Tatiana Maxim, Founder and Certified Guide.“Our work is centered on guiding growth and progression so people can live from a place of inner alignment-where joy, purpose, peace, and love are present regardless of what is happening in the outer world.”

All practitioners at Ascended Living are trained and certified through the Modern Mystery School, ensuring a consistent standard of training, ethical practice, and depth of knowledge. The center offers a range of experiences including classes, talks, meditations, one-on-one healing sessions, and private discovery conversations, allowing individuals to engage with the system in a way that aligns with their personal goals and readiness.

The grand opening marks a significant addition to Naples' wellness and personal development landscape. Ascended Living distinguishes itself through an elevated, intentional environment designed to support reflection, learning, and deep transformation. The center is intended for individuals who are seeking more than surface-level change and who are ready to engage in a disciplined path of self-mastery that leads to lasting fulfillment, purpose, and joy.

As interest in holistic well-being and conscious living continues to grow, Ascended Living represents a new option for the local community-one grounded in tradition, structure, and long-term impact rather than passing movements. Its opening reflects a broader cultural shift toward living with greater purpose and joy, anchored not in external achievement, but in inner alignment.

Ascended Living invites members of the Naples community and surrounding areas to explore upcoming classes, talks, and one-on-one modalities, or to schedule a discovery conversation to learn more about the center's offerings.

