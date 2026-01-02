Sweat Equity Payday By Mark Hartmann Featured In Limited-Time Amazon Flash Sale

MENAFN - GetNews) Exit Strategy Guide Helps Business Owners Sell Smart, Hit Their Number, and Exit on Their Terms







Business owners considering retirement or a future exit now have a limited-time opportunity to access Sweat Equity Payday by Mark Hartmann, a mergers-and-acquisitions advisor, during a Special Amazon Flash Sale.

Written for lower-middle-market business owners, Sweat Equity Payday delivers a practical, direct roadmap for preparing a business for sale, protecting the legacy, and maximizing value at exit. The book draws on Hartmann's firsthand experience building, scaling, and selling his own eight-figure company. It combines strategic insight with real-world lessons from advising hundreds of owners through the sale process.

The book focuses on what actually drives outcomes at the closing table. Topics include business valuation, buyer psychology, negotiation strategy, owner dependency, due diligence pitfalls, and the critical final phase between letter of intent and wire transfer. Hartmann also addresses the emotional realities of selling a business, including identity, legacy, and life after the sale, areas that many owners underestimate until it is too late.

“Most owners only get one chance to sell their business,” said Hartmann.“The goal is not just to get a deal done, but to walk away confident that you protected what you built and secured the future you worked for.”

Sweat Equity Payday is available now at a special discounted price during this Flash Sale, but only for a limited time. Get your copy today before the sale ends:

For business owners who want clarity, leverage, and control over their exit, Sweat Equity Payday serves as both a reality check and a step-by-step guide to turning decades of work into a successful, well-earned payoff.

​ About the Author

Mark Hartmann, MBA, is a New Jersey–based mergers and acquisitions advisor and business broker who helps owners of companies with $1 million to $25 million in revenue plan and execute successful exits. Before advising others, Mark built, scaled, and sold his own company, a three-time Inc. 5000 honoree, giving him firsthand insight into the challenges owners face at exit. He is a Certified Business Intermediary, Certified Exit Planning Advisor, Certified Value Builder, and Financial Modeling and Valuation Analyst. Through HartmannRhodes, Mark works closely with founders to prepare their businesses for sale, negotiate favorable terms, and transition confidently into their next chapter.