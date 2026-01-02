Literary Titan Awards Gold And Five Stars To,“The Hundred Lives Of Ashfern The Fox,” Written And Illustrated By MC Lorbiecke.

MENAFN - GetNews) December Literary Titan Gold Award Winner Celebrated for Mythic Depth, Poetic Prose, and Spiritual Resonance.

“IN A FOREST older than thunder and younger than sleep, where moss whispered secrets and the stars forgot to wink, a silver-furred fox was born beneath a lunar eclipse...”

So begins“The Hundred Lives of Ashfern the Fox”, the December Literary Titan Gold Award and Five-Star recipient by award-winning author and illustrator MC Lorbiecke. With this luminous opening, readers are immediately drawn into a world that feels both ancient and startlingly alive realm where nature remembers, souls return, and meaning unfolds with quiet power.

Literary Titan's recognition marks a significant milestone for Lorbiecke, whose work has long been celebrated for its lyrical intensity, mythic imagination, and reverence for the natural world.“The Hundred Lives of Ashfern the Fox” is praised as a rare literary achievement: a modern myth that bridges poetry, philosophy, and visual art into a singular, unforgettable reading experience.

Rooted in the indigenous concept of animism, the book reminds readers that nature is not a passive backdrop but a living, breathing presence. Forests listen. Rivers remember. Bones sing. Through Ashfern-a fox born of starlight and shaped by many lives-Lorbiecke explores memory, transformation, and the sacred cycles of renewal that bind all beings. The result is a timeless fable that speaks equally to children, adults, and anyone who has ever felt the quiet pull of wonder.

Literary Titan describes the work as“unexpectedly deep and artful,” awarding it Five Stars for its prose, vision, and emotional resonance. Dr. Eric Swanson writes,“Lorbiecke paints with a painter's brush, a poet's ear, and a shaman's wisdom.” He continues, praising prose“dripping with reverence and imagery” and calling the book“a myth spun in prose... a living forest where rivers remember, bones sing, and a fox carries the echoes of many past lives.” Swanson elevates“Ashfern” into the strata of J.R.R. Tolkien, C.S. Lewis, and The Last Unicorn, citing its poetic brilliance and mythic depth.

Visually, the book is equally arresting. Lorbiecke's fantastical illustrations-rich, symbolic, and dreamlike-bring Ashfern's world vividly to life, enhancing the text without overpowering it. Together, word and image create a contemplative experience meant to be savored slowly, making the book an ideal companion for quiet moments, thoughtful hearts, and curious minds.

Educators and counselors have also responded strongly to the book's emotional and spiritual intelligence. School counselor Jackie Kitt writes,“There is so much wisdom dancing around the pages... the earth remembered Ashfern, even when Ashfern was struggling to remember his own past.” She describes the prose as“poetically lyrical” and the art as“utterly magical,” noting that the story serves as a gentle meditation on life's cycles and the enduring bond between spirit and earth.

Perhaps the most emphatic praise comes from University Instructor Jennifer Bower, who calls the book“ a parable of returning souls, transformed identities, and eternal truths.” She continues,“A breathtaking masterpiece. Lorbiecke's prose is sumptuous, elegant, and spiritually radiant. Every page shine with what I can only call 'the unbearable intensity of meaning.' I found myself needing to read slowly, just to savor the richness.” Bower further observes that Ashfern stands“among the most striking mythic figures in modern literature,” noting luminous parallels between the story's themes and cycles of divine renewal found in Bahá'í theology.“The River Mare, the Stag, the Volcano- each resonates symbolically like the great myths that have shaped civilizations,” she writes.

In her concluding assessment, Bower encapsulates the book's achievement:“Few books manage to feel both ancient and startlingly new.“The Hundred Lives of Ashfern the Fox” is one of them. A modern myth, exquisitely written, spiritually rich, and unforgettable. This book is a marvel!”

With the December Literary Titan Gold Award,“The Hundred Lives of Ashfern the Fox” firmly establishes MC Lorbiecke as a distinctive and vital voice in contemporary mythic literature. At once intimate and expansive, the book invites readers to remember what the modern world so often forgets: that stories still have the power to heal, to awaken, and to return us-again and again-to wonder.

The hardback edition of“The Hundred Lives of Ashfern the Fox is currently available on Amazon.

Pages: 130 | ASIN: B0FTRS13ZT

