Russian Attack Ignites Fires In Odesa Region, Affecting Lands Of Vylkove Forestry, Ochakivskyi Island

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Izmail District State Administration stated this on Facebook.

"On January 2, during an enemy air attack involving one UAV, a reed fire was recorded in the Danube River delta on Ankudyniv Island," the statement says.

The fire covered an area of about 10 hectares.

Due to difficult terrain conditions, emergency services currently cannot access the fire source.

The fire spread from the island to the lands of the Vylkove Forestry of the Izmail Forestry District of the Southern Forestry Office branch of the state enterprise Forests of Ukraine, and to Ochakivskyi Island via the Ankudynove estuary. At present, there is no threat to residential buildings.

According to available information, the wind is pushing the fire toward the sea.

The situation is under the control of the relevant services, the District State Administration emphasized.

Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service