Sybiha Supports Ukrainian Ambassador Who Criticized Czech Speaker's Remarks About Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Sybiha wrote about this on social media platform X, Ukrinform reports.

"Ukraine's Ambassador was absolutely right to respond to Speaker Okamura's infuriating insults toward Ukraine and its leadership-and he did so diplomatically. All of our ambassadors are instructed to protect Ukraine's dignity," Sybiha wrote.

He added that he "rejects such lecturing" and instead called on his new Czech counterpart "to constructive dialogue for the sake of strengthening the mutually beneficial Ukrainian-Czech strategic partnership."

Ukrainian diplomats do not interfere in internal affairs of Czech Republic, says ambassador

As reported, Czech Foreign Minister Petr Macinka described Zvarych's statement as "inappropriate" after the ambassador called the New Year's address of Czech lower house Speaker Tomio Okamura unacceptable.

Okamura sharply criticized Ukraine and President Volodymyr Zelensky, and also expressed the wish that the country would never become a member of the EU.

In turn, Ukrainian Ambassador Vasyl Zvarych said that "the offensive and hate-filled statements by Tomio Okamura toward Ukraine and Ukrainians... we regard as his personal position, evidently shaped under the influence of Russian propaganda." He called the speaker's words "unworthy and absolutely unacceptable," stating that they "contradict the principles of a democratic society and the values on which the Czech Republic is based as an integral part of the European community."

As Ukrinform reported, the New Year's address by the Speaker of the lower house sparked outrage not only from the Ukrainian side but also among Czech politicians. The opposition is calling for his dismissal.