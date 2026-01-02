War Update: 104 Clashes On Front Line, Pokrovsk, Huliaipole Sectors Most Intense

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated this on Facebook in an update as of 22:00 on January 2, 2026.

"Since the beginning of the day, 104 combat engagements have taken place. The enemy carried out one missile strike using two missiles against the positions of our troops and populated areas, 42 air strikes involving 113 glide bombs. A total of 2,919 kamikaze drone strikes were recorded, and the enemy conducted 2,588 shelling attacks," the military said.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors the enemy carried out two air strikes, dropping two glide bombs, and also conducted 63 shelling attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Ukrainian soldiers repelled six attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Hrabovske, Starytsia, Prylipka, and toward Izbytske. Two engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders twice in the area of Petropavlivka and toward Kurylivka. One engagement is currently ongoing.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy carried out six attacks, attempting to advance in the areas of Drobysheve, Lyman, Zarichne, Torske, and Yampil. Two combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Sloviansk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled five enemy attacks in the areas of Siversk, Zakitne, and Pereizne. Two engagements are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy carried out one attack in the area of Minkivka and was repelled.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the enemy attempted 14 times to break into Ukrainian defenses in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Kleban-Byk, Mykolaipillia, and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the aggressor conducted 24 assault and offensive actions in the areas of Nove Shakhove, Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Udachne, Filiia, Dachne, and toward Novopavlivka. Fighting is ongoing at two locations.

According to preliminary estimates, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 37 occupiers in this sector, including 18 killed. Five motorcycles, two depots, five vehicles, one ground robotic complex, 18 unmanned aerial vehicles, and one personnel shelter were destroyed. In addition, Ukrainian forces damaged one tank, one piece of special equipment, and 10 personnel shelters.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, Ukrainian defenders stopped eight enemy attacks in the areas of Zelenyi Hai, Oleksandrohrad, Vyshneve, Zlahoda, and Rybne; two engagements are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole sector, 20 combat engagements were recorded. The enemy is attempting to advance in the area of Huliaipole and toward Dobropillia and Zelene. Enemy aircraft struck the populated areas of Zaliznychne, Varvarivka, Rizdvianka, Dolynka, Verkhnia Tersa, and Huliaipole.

In the Orikhiv sector, the invader attacked the positions of Ukrainian units twice in the areas of Plavni and Prymorske. The enemy carried out an air strike on Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovske sector, Ukrainian units repelled three enemy attacks. The enemy carried out an air strike on Mykolaivka.

As Ukrinform reported, near Pokrovsk Russian forces are unsuccessfully trying to build up troops for an assault on Hryshyne.