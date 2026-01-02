MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) FRNT Announces David Washburn Transition to Vice Chairman

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 2, 2026) - FRNT Financial Inc. (TSXV: FRNT) (OTCQB: FRFLF) (FSE: XZ3) (the " Company " or " FRNT "), a digital asset investment bank servicing institutions, announces that Dave Washburn has assumed a new role within the Corporation as non-executive Vice Chairman of the Corporation, effective December 31, 2025. Mr. Washburn previously served as President of the Corporation and will continue to support the Corporation in his new capacity, providing strategic insight and guidance to the executive team and the board of directors.

"Dave has played an instrumental role in helping build FRNT into the business it is today," said Stéphane Ouellette, Chief Executive Officer of FRNT, "His transition into the Vice Chairman role allows him to focus on monetizing merchant banking mandates while our executive team executes corporate strategy for the next phase of growth. We look forward to his continued leadership and insight."

About FRNT

FRNT is a digital asset investment bank offering capital markets and advisory services to institutional investors participating in or entering the space. The Company aims to bridge the worlds of traditional and web-based finances with a technology forward and compliant operation. Business lines include deliverable trading services, structured derivative products, merchant banking, advisory, consulting, lending origination and principal investments. Headquartered in Toronto, FRNT was co-founded in 2018 by CEO Stéphane Ouellette.

