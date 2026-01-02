MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Lacombe Ventures Provides Early Warning Disclosure on Disposition of North Valley Resources Ltd. Common Shares

Kamloops, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 2, 2026) - Lacombe Ventures Limited ("Lacombe"), together with its joint actors, Mr. Kenneth Ellerbeck and Mr. Quinn Ellerbeck, announces the disposition of 1,250,000 common shares ("Common Shares") of North Valley Resources Ltd. (CSE: NVR) ("North Valley"). The shares were sold through a private transaction at $0.001 per Common Share for total consideration of $1,250 (the "Transaction").

Lacombe is a holding company incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia. It is owned and controlled equally by Mr. Kenneth Ellerbeck, CEO of North Valley, and Mr. Quinn Ellerbeck, CFO of North Valley.

Prior to the Transaction, Lacombe and its joint actors collectively held 5,475,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 29.96% of the outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis. The disposed shares represent approximately 6.84% of the outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis. Following the Transaction, Lacombe and its joint actors hold 4,225,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 23.12% of the outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis.

The Transaction was completed for investment purposes. Lacombe and its joint actors may, from time to time, acquire or dispose of additional securities of North Valley, depending on market and other conditions.

This news release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues. An early warning report containing additional information will be filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval+ ("SEDAR+") at . A copy of the early warning report may be obtained, following its filing, on North Valley's SEDAR+ profile or by contacting Quinn Ellerbeck, CFO of North Valley Resources, at .... North Valley's head office is located at 255 Battle Street West, Kamloops, B.C., V2C 1G8.

