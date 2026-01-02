403
Bad Weather Forces Suspension Of Study In Nine Moroccan Regions
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RABAT, Jan 2 (KUNA) -- The Moroccan authorities suspended study in nine of the Kingdom's 12 regions on Friday and Saturday due to heavy rains and thunderstorms in the central parts of the country.
Religious sermons at mosques will be also suspended on Saturday and Sunday for the safety of citizens, the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs said in a statement.
Meteorologists forecast that thunderstorms with torrential rain and strong wind might trigger surprise flashfloods in Taroudant city, Agadir, Inezgane-Ait Melloul, Chtouka Ait Baha, Safi, Essaouira, Chichaoua, Rehamna and Youssoufia.
The Ministry of Interior urged the citizens to remain indoors during these days and keep vigilant for their safety.
It cautioned against unnecessary presence in low plains or potential waterways.
In mid-December, flashfloods claimed 37 lives in Safi city. (end)

