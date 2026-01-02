Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Bad Weather Forces Suspension Of Study In Nine Moroccan Regions


2026-01-02 07:04:12
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RABAT, Jan 2 (KUNA) -- The Moroccan authorities suspended study in nine of the Kingdom's 12 regions on Friday and Saturday due to heavy rains and thunderstorms in the central parts of the country.
Religious sermons at mosques will be also suspended on Saturday and Sunday for the safety of citizens, the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs said in a statement.
Meteorologists forecast that thunderstorms with torrential rain and strong wind might trigger surprise flashfloods in Taroudant city, Agadir, Inezgane-Ait Melloul, Chtouka Ait Baha, Safi, Essaouira, Chichaoua, Rehamna and Youssoufia.
The Ministry of Interior urged the citizens to remain indoors during these days and keep vigilant for their safety.
It cautioned against unnecessary presence in low plains or potential waterways.
In mid-December, flashfloods claimed 37 lives in Safi city. (end)
mmj


MENAFN02012026000071011013ID1110549307



Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search