Pearl Wellness Center: Los Angeles' Oldest Luxury Recovery Retreat Relocates To Prestigious Fairmont Century Plaza

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Pearl Wellness Center LA, Los Angeles' original and longest-running luxury surgery aftercare facility, announces its relocation to the renowned Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City. The move positions the pioneering recovery retreat on the 7th floor of the historic luxury hotel at 2025 Avenue of the Stars, elevating plastic surgery aftercare, bypass procedures, and complex medical surgery recovery to unprecedented levels of comfort and sophistication.

With over two decades of experience providing specialized surgery aftercare, Pearl Wellness Center LA has established itself as the gold standard for luxury recovery in Los Angeles. The strategic move to Fairmont Century Plaza-which underwent a $2.5 billion renovation and reopened in 2021-represents a natural evolution for the center's commitment to combining world-class medical expertise with five-star hospitality.

"Our relocation to Fairmont Century Plaza allows us to offer patients recovering from plastic surgery, cardiac bypass, and other complex medical procedures an unparalleled healing experience," said Isabella Koretz, founder of Pearl Wellness Center LA. "We've spent over 20 years perfecting surgery aftercare in Los Angeles, and this location enables us to deliver that same excellence within a Forbes Five-Star rated environment."

The Century City location offers distinct advantages for both local and international patients. Situated just 11 miles from Los Angeles International Airport and blocks from Beverly Hills' top surgical centers, the facility provides convenient access while maintaining the privacy and tranquility essential for optimal recovery.

Pearl Wellness Center LA specializes in plastic surgery aftercare, including facelifts, tummy tucks, and body contouring procedures, as well as surgery aftercare for medical procedures such as bypass operations, cardiac surgeries, orthopedic procedures, and various complex outpatient operations. Koretz and her mother-daughter founding team have built an extensive network of Los Angeles medical professionals and coordinate seamlessly with surgeons to ensure personalized recovery protocols for each patient.

Comprehensive Services at the New Location:

Pearl Wellness Center LA offers a full spectrum of surgery aftercare services designed to support optimal recovery:

- Private Duty Nursing: Round-the-clock professional nursing care with expertise in post-surgical wound care and pain management

- Medical and Plastic Surgery Aftercare & Recovery Support: Specialized care for patients recovering from bypass, cardiac, orthopedic, and other complex medical surgeries and cosmetic or plastic surgeries.

- Pre-Op and Post-Op Planning: Complete concierge coordination of all recovery aspects, from surgeon selection to discharge planning

- Private Transportation: Discreet luxury transport to and from medical appointments and the airport

- IV Therapy & Recovery Drips: Customized intravenous nutrition and hydration to accelerate healing

- Post-Op Lymphatic Massage & Drainage: Therapeutic massage techniques to reduce swelling and promote circulation

- Surrogacy Support & Recovery Care: Specialized services for surrogates and intended parents throughout the surrogacy journey

- Postpartum Recovery Care: Nurturing support for new mothers in a luxurious, peaceful environment

- Prescription Delivery & Medication Support: Timely delivery and management of post-operative medications

- International Patients Services: Comprehensive support for travelers, including travel coordination, surgeon referrals, and culturally sensitive care

The Fairmont Century Plaza, initially opened in 1966 and inducted into Historic Hotels of America, features 400 spacious guest rooms, a 14,000-square-foot spa, rooftop pool, and fine dining options-all designed to support the healing process for patients requiring plastic surgery aftercare, bypass procedure recovery, and other major medical surgery aftercare in an environment of uncompromising luxury.

International patients benefit particularly from Pearl Wellness Center LA's specialized International Patients Services, which coordinate all aspects of care from initial consultation through final follow-up appointments, ensuring a seamless surgery aftercare experience in Los Angeles for both cosmetic and medically necessary procedures.

"The combination of our comprehensive Medical Aftercare & Recovery Support services with the world-class amenities at Fairmont Century Plaza creates an ideal environment for healing," added Koretz. "Whether patients need Postpartum Recovery Care, Surrogacy Support & Recovery Care, or complex plastic surgery aftercare, our team delivers personalized attention in an atmosphere of complete comfort and privacy."

For more information about Pearl Wellness Center LA's plastic surgery aftercare and medical recovery services at Fairmont Century Plaza or to reserve a recovery suite, call (424) 333-5899 or visit .