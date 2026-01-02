Clínica García-Dihinx Celebrates 500 Google Reviews Milestone, Reinforcing Its Role as a Leading Plastic Surgery Clinic in Zaragoza, Spain

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Clinic's consistent 4.7-star rating reflects nearly four decades of patient trust, care quality, and international recognition in the field of aesthetic surgery

Zaragoza, Aragón, Jan. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clínica García-Dihinx, a leading plastic surgery clinic in Zaragoza, Spain, is proud to announce that it has reached a new milestone: more than 500 public reviews on Google Maps, maintaining a strong average rating of 4.7 out of 5. This accomplishment is a reflection of nearly 40 years of sustained dedication to patient care, surgical excellence, and personalized treatment experiences.







The milestone comes at a time when online reviews play a decisive role in how patients select medical providers-especially for international patients considering aesthetic procedures in Spain. The clinic's verified reputation through public feedback reinforces its position as a trusted and highly rated provider in the field of cosmetic and reconstructive surgery.

“This is more than a number-it's a recognition of the relationships we've built with patients over decades,” said Dr. García-Dihinx, medical director of the clinic.“Every review tells part of a real experience, and we value each one as part of our ongoing commitment to quality, transparency, and patient safety.”

Founded more than 38 years ago, Clínica García-Dihinx has continuously evolved to meet the expectations of a diverse and international patient base. The clinic offers a wide range of aesthetic and reconstructive treatments performed by a multidisciplinary medical team with expertise in modern, minimally invasive, and patient-tailored surgical methods. Its focus on ethical medical practice, post-surgical follow-up, and clear communication has earned the trust of thousands of patients over the years.

Among the most commonly cited aspects in patient reviews are:



The professionalism and empathy of the medical team

High standards of surgical care and hygiene

Attention to individual goals and expectations

Clear pre- and post-operative communication Consistent outcomes with natural aesthetic results

The clinic's visibility and reliability among both local and international audiences are supported by its official online presence. Visitors to can access detailed information about procedures, medical protocols, safety standards, and real patient stories. In addition, educational material and behind-the-scenes content are available on the clinic's YouTube channel.

“Transparency and continuous improvement are core values here,” added the clinic's management team.“By listening to patient feedback, we've been able to refine protocols and maintain high satisfaction rates. Our reviews help guide us in improving not just results, but also the overall experience.”

As the demand for medical tourism in Spain continues to rise, particularly in plastic surgery, patients are turning to trusted sources like Google to validate their options. The clinic's consistent stream of verified, detailed, and positive reviews offers a reliable resource for those exploring surgery abroad.

With this 500-review milestone, Clínica García-Dihinx reaffirms its ongoing mission to provide a safe, ethical, and results-driven approach to plastic surgery, while remaining accessible and transparent to both local residents and international visitors.

For more information about treatments, medical team profiles, or to read patient testimonials, visit or view the clinic's public profile on Google Maps.

About Clínica García-Dihinx

Clínica García-Dihinx is a plastic surgery clinic in Zaragoza, Spain, specializing in aesthetic and reconstructive procedures. With over 38 years of experience, the clinic is recognized for its commitment to ethical medical practice, personalized care, and surgical excellence.

Press Inquiries

Clínica García-Dihinx



Guillermo Suils

+34 657 53 34 14



A video accompanying this announcement is available here: