New Premier Senior Living Community, The Gallery At Fort Collins, Announces Early Spring Grand Opening

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- As the 2026 senior living landscape shifts toward holistic wellness and integrated care, The Gallery at Fort Collins has announced it will officially open its doors in early spring. The new community introduces a continuum of care model to the Rocky Mountain region, combining independent living, assisted living, and memory care within a single campus.

The Gallery is currently offering scheduled tours and a limited number of early-access opportunities for prospective residents ahead of the grand opening.

A Multi-Tiered Approach to Wellness and Safety

Designed to provide a "maintenance-free" lifestyle, The Gallery features a robust infrastructure for resident health and safety. The facility includes a smart fitness center, a full-service salon, and a 24-hour clinical staff supported by a comprehensive medical alert system.

Beyond standard care, the community hosts third-party providers to offer on-site physical, occupational, and grief therapies. This model allows residents to age in place while accessing professional medical support without leaving the campus.

Strategic Educational and Cultural Partnerships

A cornerstone of The Gallery's programming is its partnership with the Colorado State University Alumni Association. Through this collaboration, residents gain access to the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI), which provides over 150 courses, lectures, and travel opportunities tailored for active adults.

“The Gallery at Fort Collins is designed to be a masterpiece of thoughtfully planned spaces and community-centered experiences,” said Bryan Sanchez, Gallery Family Advisor.“Our residents can explore their creativity, engage in rich cultural experiences, and enjoy a lifestyle that nurtures both body and mind.”

Culinary and Lifestyle Amenities

The community features three distinct dining venues overseen by a chef-directed culinary team. Menus are updated seasonally and include specialized options such as gluten-free, low-carb, and low-sugar dishes.

The Primary Restaurant: Offers high-end, hotel-style dining.

The Pub and Game Room: A casual space for social gatherings and light fare.

The Sky Lounge: A relaxation area featuring views of Longs Peak.

Additional lifestyle amenities include a courtyard garden, art studios for sculpting and painting, pet-friendly accommodations, and scheduled transportation services to nearby Fort Collins attractions, including local breweries, golf courses, and walking trails.

The All-Inclusive Financial Model

The Gallery utilizes an all-inclusive monthly fee structure designed to provide financial predictability for seniors on fixed incomes. This model covers utilities, home maintenance, landscaping, snow removal, and housekeeping.

According to community representatives, the all-inclusive structure may offer cost advantages over solitary living by consolidating wellness services, nutrition, and transportation into a single predictable cost. Furthermore, portions of the fees related to medical care may be tax-deductible, and contracted rates for transitioning between care levels provide long-term cost certainty for residents.

About The Gallery at Fort Collins

Located in the heart of Fort Collins, Colorado, The Gallery provides a luxury continuum of care for seniors. Focused on the pillars of wellness, social connection, and lifelong learning, the community offers a variety of living options and amenities designed to foster independence and peace of mind.

For more information or to schedule a tour, visit galleryatfortcollins or contact Bryan Sanchez at 970.722.8885.