Meridianbet (GMGI) CEO Featured In Jerusalem Post: We Are Not A Promise-Based Company, We Are An Execution-Based Company

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VALLETTA, Malta, Jan. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridianbet, the sports betting and gaming operator and subsidiary of Golden Matrix Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMGI), today announced that CEO Zoran Milosevic was featured in an in-depth profile published by The Jerusalem Post, one of the world's leading international news organizations.

The profile, titled "From gaming to infrastructure, Zoran Milosevic building Golden Matrix Group brick by brick," examines Meridianbet's role as the operational backbone of Golden Matrix Group and how the Company has transformed from regional gaming provider to global digital infrastructure firm operating across five continents and over 25 jurisdictions.

Key Themes from the Jerusalem Post Interview:

Technology Ownership as Competitive Advantage

"We didn't want to depend on vendors for our core systems," Milosevic explains in the interview. "If you don't own the technology, you don't control the risk." The article highlights how Meridianbet and Golden Matrix Group's proprietary technology stack differentiates the Company from competitors who either have technology without scale, or scale without owning the technology.

Regulated Infrastructure Model

The profile explores Milosevic's view that modern regulated gaming operates fundamentally as financial infrastructure. "Modern regulated gaming is fundamentally a financial activity," he states. "You are moving money, managing risk in real time, verifying identities, complying with AML and KYC rules, and operating under strict regulatory oversight." The article examines how this infrastructure-first approach has enabled the Company to secure licenses in challenging markets and build long-term competitive advantages.

Meridianbet as Operational Proving Ground

The interview highlights Meridianbet's role as the operational backbone of Golden Matrix Group. "Meridianbet is the operational backbone of the group," Milosevic says. "It generates real revenue in real markets, under real regulatory scrutiny." The profile examines how Meridianbet serves dual functions: generating recurring cash flow across diverse geographies while validating the Company's proprietary technology in live environments.

Strategic Outlook

Looking ahead, the profile discusses Meridianbet and Golden Matrix Group's systematic expansion across Europe and the United States, with licensing developments in USA Brazil, EU, alongside expanding B2B partnerships. Milosevic addresses market volatility with characteristic perspective: "Markets fluctuate. Fundamentals compound." The article also explores his message to values-aligned investors.

Read the full interview at:

