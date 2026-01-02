Special Opportunities Fund Declares Distributions For First Quarter Of 2026
|Month
|Amount
|Record Date
|Payable Date
|January
| $0.1087
|January 20, 2026
|January 30, 2026
|February
|February 17, 2026
|February 27, 2026
|March
|March 17, 2026
|March 31, 2026
Under the managed distribution plan, to the extent that sufficient investment income is not available on a monthly basis, the Fund will distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital. To the extent that the Fund's net investment income and net realized capital gains exceed the aggregate amount distributed pursuant to the managed distribution plan, the Fund may make an additional year-end distribution. No conclusions should be drawn about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of the distributions. The Board may amend the terms of the managed distribution plan or terminate the plan at any time without prior notice to stockholders, which could have an adverse effect on the market price of the Fund's common shares. The plan will be subject to periodic review by the Board, including a yearly review of the annual fixed rate to determine if an adjustment should be made.
The Fund will issue a notice to common stockholders that will provide an estimate of the composition of each distribution. For tax reporting purposes the actual composition of the total amount of distributions for each year will continue to be provided on a Form 1099-DIV issued after the end of the year.
For information, please contact: Thomas Antonucci at ....
