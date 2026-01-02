Tedx Speaker Beth Cannon To Release 'Transform Your Team' On Jan. 16 Guide To Rebuild Culture & Inspire Accountability

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Leadership strategist, serial entrepreneur, and TEDx speaker Beth Cannon continues to expand her international leadership platform with the upcoming release of her new book,“Transform Your Team: How to Fix What's Broken & Build What Matters - A Leader's Guide to Creating Teams That Thrive”, launching January 16, 2026. Known for equipping leaders with systems, strategy, and culture-building frameworks, Cannon brings nearly three decades of experience working with people-driven organizations to a timely workplace conversation: how leaders can rebuild team alignment and accountability in a post-pandemic environment.

Cannon recently took the stage at TEDx Miami in December 2025, sharing a message rooted in the relational and operational realities of leadership. Her work is shaped not only by professional expertise, but also by lived experience. During the pandemic, Cannon experienced the collapse of her businesses“overnight,” a defining season that forced her to rebuild from the ground up and confront the deeper leadership patterns many leaders face in moments of pressure... fear, over-functioning, avoidance, and burnout.

“There are pre-pandemic work people and there are post-pandemic work people and we are not the same,” Cannon shared when reflecting on the work that led to the book.“The book came out of my own struggles leading a team through that season... and realizing it wasn't just my team; a lot of it was my own ways that I led, and the ways I avoided holding my team accountable.”

Over the course of her career, Cannon has served as a trusted speaker, coach, and consultant for a wide range of recognized organizations and brands, including Chick-fil-A, YMCA, Primrose Schools, Kids 'R' Kids, the Texas Workforce Commission, and the McCormick Leadership Institute - to name a few. She is widely known for her ability to translate leadership challenges into clear, actionable systems that strengthen accountability, elevate culture, and reduce burnout.

In“Transform Your Team”, Cannon introduces a practical three-part framework designed to help leaders diagnose dysfunction at the root level, design direction through clarity and systems, and develop teams that deliver with ownership and trust. The book blends actionable tools, such as scripts, templates, and culture checkups - with personal stories that illuminate the emotional undercurrents leaders face, including fear-based patterns like avoidance and over-control.

Cannon emphasizes that leadership transformation begins with self-awareness.“Most leaders spend their time managing symptoms instead of diagnosing root causes,” she notes; helping leaders examine their own leadership habits, clarity gaps, nervous system responses, and blind spots before demanding more from their teams.

“Leaders often want to fix their team before they're willing to face their own patterns,” Cannon said.“This book gives leaders a pathway to rebuild from the inside out because when you lead with clarity and calm, your team can finally rise to the standard you've been carrying alone.”

Cannon is best known for her work with early education and childcare organizations, but her principles apply broadly to any people-driven business. She is the founder of The Leader's Lounge, an online professional development platform for early education leaders, and is CEO of the top-performing franchise owner of Stretch-n-Grow, an international children's fitness franchise she joined in 1999. As an instructional design specialist and keynote speaker, Cannon created the operational systems, employee management frameworks, and instructor certification programs used to train franchisees worldwide.

“This book is written for leaders who are committed to building a healthy culture without losing themselves in the process,” Cannon said.“It's a roadmap for the leaders who are still showing up, even when they're exhausted, and want a clear path forward to rebuild trust, accountability, and calm.”

More information about“Transform Your Team” and book updates can be found at .

About Beth Cannon

Beth Cannon is a leadership strategist, international keynote and TedX speaker, entrepreneur, and business coach who equips leaders to address cultural misalignment, operational inefficiencies, and burnout. Known for her ability to bring clarity to complex people and process challenges, Cannon has trained executive teams across multiple global brands and has delivered transformational keynotes and workshops at premier conferences and events. She is the creator of The Leader's Lounge, an online professional development platform for early education leaders, and is the #1 owner of Stretch-n-Grow, an international children's fitness franchise. Cannon holds a Bachelor's Degree in Communications/Education from the University of Texas at Arlington and is the author of the upcoming book,“Transform Your Team”.

About“Transform Your Team”

“Transform Your Team: How to Fix What's Broken & Build What Matters” is a leadership book designed to help leaders diagnose workplace dysfunction, create clarity and direction, and build teams that deliver with accountability and ownership. The book provides practical tools, culture-building frameworks, and real-world strategies while addressing the emotional and behavioral patterns that shape leadership in today's workplace. The book launches January 16, 2026.

