'Politics Of Deception, Jungle Raj Thriving' Gaurav Bhatia Blasts Rahul Gandhi And Mamata

BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia launched a sharp attack on Rahul Gandhi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Delhi. He accused Rahul Gandhi of repeatedly losing elections and making baseless claims of vote theft, while alleging that“jungle raj” and gangster rule prevail in West Bengal under Mamata Banerjee.

