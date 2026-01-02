Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Son Raihan Shares First Photo With Fiancée Aviva Baig

MENAFN - Live Mint) Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and businessman Robert Vadra's son, Raihan Vadra, has got engaged to his long-time partner Aviva Baig. The engagement took place on Monday and was announced by Raihan through a post on social media.

Engagement announcement on Instagram

Raihan Vadra shared two photographs on Instagram to mark the occasion. One image shows the couple posing together after the engagement, while the second is a throwback photograph from their childhood, featuring both Raihan and Aviva. The post offered a glimpse into their long-standing relationship, drawing immediate attention online.

Keeping the announcement understated, Raihan captioned the post with just the date of the engagement:“29.12.25”. Despite the minimal caption, the post quickly garnered congratulatory messages from friends, followers and well-wishers across social media platforms.

See the post here:

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also reposted the pictures on her social media handle and wrote,“Love you both very much. May you always love and respect each other, and remain the best friends you have been since you were 3!!”

Who is Raihan Vadra?

Raihan Vadra is a visual artist and photographer who has been documenting life through the lens since he was ten years old. According to his biography on the APRE Art House website, his body of work spans wildlife, street and commercial photography, reflecting a wide range of themes and visual styles, Hindustan Times reported.

In 2021, Raihan held his first solo exhibition, Dark Perception, at Bikaner House in New Delhi. The same year, he was also part of The India Story exhibition held in Kolkata, further establishing his presence in India's contemporary art and photography space.

About Aviva Baig

Aviva Baig completed her schooling at Modern School in Delhi and later studied media communication and journalism at OP Jindal Global University. She currently works as an interior designer, a profession she shares with her mother, and is also involved in photography and production, as reflected on her social media profiles.

Aviva has spoken about her interest in projects that focus on social issues and aim to bring about positive change. She is also reportedly a former national-level football player.

According to an NDTV report, Aviva's family is based in Delhi. Her father, Imran Baig, is a businessman, while her mother, Nandita Baig, is an interior designer.

The engagement announcement has since sparked interest among followers of the Gandhi-Vadra family, with many extending warm wishes to the couple as they begin a new chapter together.