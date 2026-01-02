Seasonal Rainfall In J&K 39% Below Normal

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said that Jammu and Kashmir recorded a significant deficit in seasonal rainfall from October 1 to December 31, 2025.

According to the IMD data, the overall rainfall for the region was 77.5 mm, 39 per cent below the long-term normal of 127.7 mm.

South Kashmir's Shopian district recorded the largest shortfall, with 21.8 mm of rainfall, 78 per cent below normal. Kistwar and Ladakh (Leh) followed closely, with deficits of 76 per cent and 72 per cent, respectively, the data stated, adding, other districts facing significant shortfalls included Pulwama (-52%), Baramula (-58%), Ganderbal (-48%), and Srinagar (-51%). Kupwara also experienced below-normal rainfall, with 60.6 mm recorded against the normal 170.9 mm, a departure of 65 per cent.

The data revealed that Ramban, Jammu, Kathua, Udhampur, and Anantnag reported deficits ranging from 22 to 39 per cent. Budgam saw rainfall fall 59 per cent short of the seasonal average.

A few districts bucked the trend, recording near-normal or above-normal rainfall. Doda recorded 135.7 mm, just 8 per cent below normal, while Rajouri saw 100.5 mm, only 1 per cent below average, the data stated, adding, Poonch stood out as the only district with above-normal rainfall, recording 109 mm, 26 per cent higher than normal. Reasi (104.9 mm) and Samba (48 mm) also saw rainfall within or slightly below normal ranges.

The IMD data further indicated extremely low rainfall in high-altitude areas, with Kargil registering only 3.7 mm and Leh 1.9 mm, marking departures of 71 and 72 per cent from their respective normals.