Ukraine: Russia Launched 116 Drone Strikes Overnight
According to the military's report, the Ukrainian air defense forces shot down or suppressed 86 drones in the north, south, and east of Ukraine, using anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems units, as well as mobile fire groups.
Meanwhile, 27 drones managed to hit their targets at 23 locations.
