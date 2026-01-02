Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukraine: Russia Launched 116 Drone Strikes Overnight

2026-01-02 03:15:48
(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Friday that Russia launched 116 airstrikes overnight using drones of different types from the directions of the Millerovo, Kursk, Shatalovo, Orel, Bryansk, and the Primorsko-Akhtarsk regions, as well as from the Gvardiyske and Chauda regions in the occupied Crimea, Azernews reports.

According to the military's report, the Ukrainian air defense forces shot down or suppressed 86 drones in the north, south, and east of Ukraine, using anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems units, as well as mobile fire groups.

Meanwhile, 27 drones managed to hit their targets at 23 locations.

