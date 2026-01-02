Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran Offers Advanced Weapons To Foreign States In Exchange For Cryptocurrency

2026-01-02 03:15:47
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Iran is offering foreign governments the option to purchase advanced weapons systems-including ballistic missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and military vessels-using cryptocurrency, in a bid to bypass Western financial restrictions, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

Iran's Ministry of Defense Export Operations Center, known as “Mindex,” has declared its readiness to discuss military contracts that allow payments in digital currencies, as well as through barter arrangements and the Iranian rial. Advertising materials and payment terms reviewed by the newspaper appear to confirm this approach.

Emerging over the past year, the offer is believed to be one of the first known cases in which a state has openly declared its willingness to accept cryptocurrency as payment for the export of strategic military equipment.

Mindex, the state body responsible for Iran's overseas defense sales, claims to cooperate with 35 countries. It promotes a weapons catalogue that includes Emad ballistic missiles, Shahed drones, Shahid Soleimani–class military vessels, and short-range air defense systems.

