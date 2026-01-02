Iran Offers Advanced Weapons To Foreign States In Exchange For Cryptocurrency
Iran's Ministry of Defense Export Operations Center, known as “Mindex,” has declared its readiness to discuss military contracts that allow payments in digital currencies, as well as through barter arrangements and the Iranian rial. Advertising materials and payment terms reviewed by the newspaper appear to confirm this approach.
Emerging over the past year, the offer is believed to be one of the first known cases in which a state has openly declared its willingness to accept cryptocurrency as payment for the export of strategic military equipment.
Mindex, the state body responsible for Iran's overseas defense sales, claims to cooperate with 35 countries. It promotes a weapons catalogue that includes Emad ballistic missiles, Shahed drones, Shahid Soleimani–class military vessels, and short-range air defense systems.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment