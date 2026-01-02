Russians Strike Again At TPP In Kherson

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Serhiy Koretsky, chairman of the board of Naftogaz of Ukraine, on Facebook.

“The Kherson Thermal Power Plant (TPP) is again under fire from the Russians - artillery and drones. More than ten targeted strikes in two days this year. This morning - another attack. Four strikes. Our specialists are working on site as much as possible: assessing the extent of the damage and planning further actions,” Koretsky wrote.

He stressed that due to the constant shelling of the city, the facility can no longer operate as usual, so various options for providing heat to Kherson residents are being considered.

"In particular, we have already delivered a thousand electric heaters for residents. We will also provide another 500 heaters with gas cylinders. In addition, we have already purchased another thousand of the same heaters and are waiting for delivery to transfer them to the city," Koretsky said.

As reported by Ukrinform, a source in the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine said that the strike on a concentration of Russian invaders in Khorly, in the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region, which is a legitimate military target, does not violate international law and is in line with Ukraine's right to armed resistance against aggression.

Illustrative photo: Prosecutor's Office of Ukraine