Missile Strike On Kharkiv: Injury Toll Rises To 31, Including Infant

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service stated this on Facebook.

Emergency rescue operations are ongoing at the impact sites.

According to preliminary data, 31 people were injured, including an infant. In total, 12 people have been rescued.

A commercial and office building and part of the adjacent entrance of a four-story apartment building were destroyed.

Russians strike again at TPP in Kherson

Units of the State Emergency Service are working at the scene, including rescuers, high-angle climbers, canine teams, pyrotechnicians, psychologists, as well as the city's municipal services.

As Ukrinform reported, on January 2 at around 14:30 Russian troops carried out a ballistic strike on a residential building in Kharkiv. Earlier, 30 injured were reported.

Photo: Viacheslav Madiievskyi

Ukrinform photos available for purchase here