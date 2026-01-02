Missile Strike On Kharkiv: Injury Toll Rises To 31, Including Infant
Emergency rescue operations are ongoing at the impact sites.
According to preliminary data, 31 people were injured, including an infant. In total, 12 people have been rescued.
A commercial and office building and part of the adjacent entrance of a four-story apartment building were destroyed.Read also: Russians strike again at TPP in Kherson
Units of the State Emergency Service are working at the scene, including rescuers, high-angle climbers, canine teams, pyrotechnicians, psychologists, as well as the city's municipal services.
As Ukrinform reported, on January 2 at around 14:30 Russian troops carried out a ballistic strike on a residential building in Kharkiv. Earlier, 30 injured were reported.
Photo: Viacheslav Madiievskyi
