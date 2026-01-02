Tampa Mortgage Broker Closes 66 Loans In Single Quarter, Ranks As Top Producer In Hillsborough County

TAMPA, FL - Public mortgage transaction records from Hillsborough County show that Yuleisy Gonzalez Alvarez, CEO of Ebenezer Mortgage Solutions, closed 66 residential mortgage loans totaling more than $18.5 million during the third quarter of 2025. The recorded volume places her among the highest-producing mortgage loan officers in the county for the period, based solely on documented closings filed with the county recorder.

The ranking is derived from confirmed mortgage filings rather than self-reported production figures, giving an independent view of lending activity at a time when many U.S. housing markets experienced slower buyer demand. Despite elevated interest rates nationwide, Hillsborough County continued to show steady transaction volume throughout Q3. Local real estate analysts attribute this to population growth, demand from incoming residents, and limited single-family housing inventory across central Tampa neighborhoods.

Tampa Market Continues Active Buyer Activity Amid National Slowdown

Gonzalez Alvarez's Q3 production reflects purchase activity across several Tampa Bay communities, including Brandon, Riverview, Carrollwood, Westchase, Wesley Chapel, and Temple Terrace. According to county data, the average loan size associated with her closings was approximately $280,000, aligning with median home prices in the region's residential market. Inventory levels remained tight for much of 2025, contributing to consistent buyer competition and sustained movement even as borrowing costs remained higher than in previous years.

“Tampa buyers continue to move forward even as interest rates remain elevated,” said Gonzalez Alvarez, a mortgage loan officer licensed under NMLS #1507766.“We're seeing buyers consider a range of mortgage options to meet affordability goals, from low-down-payment products to traditional conventional financing.”

Countywide mortgage filings show consistent demand for FHA and conventional loan programs, which remain the most common options used by first-time and repeat homebuyers in the area. Statewide lending data shows similar patterns, with Florida continuing to rank among the nation's highest in inbound migration and home purchase activity despite affordability pressures.

Bilingual Services Support Growing Latino Homebuyer Population

A portion of the brokerage's recent activity reflects Tampa Bay's expanding Latino homebuyer base. Ebenezer Mortgage Solutions provides mortgage guidance in both English and Spanish in Hillsborough, Pinellas, and Pasco counties. Local real estate professionals note that multilingual support has become increasingly relevant as the region's demographic landscape shifts and more households seek clear explanations of loan requirements and underwriting expectations.

“We're meeting many families in Brandon, Riverview, and East Tampa who want clear explanations of loan requirements, credit considerations, and down payment options,” Gonzalez Alvarez said.“Being able to communicate in their preferred language helps ensure they fully understand each step of the process.”

Client feedback reflects this trend. In a verified Google review, Tampa homeowner Liennys Mederos wrote:

“I had the pleasure of working with Ebenezer Mortgage Solution, and I can confidently say that their service exceeded all my expectations. From the very first contact, their team provided personalized attention, patiently answered all my questions, and clearly explained every step of the mortgage process.”

The review represents the type of customer experience commonly cited in public feedback for the brokerage. Many reviewers also note the importance of accessible communication during the mortgage process, which can involve multiple documents, deadlines, and eligibility requirements.

Operational Background and Local Mortgage Activity

Ebenezer Mortgage Solutions was founded in 2019 and has since recorded mortgage activity across multiple loan types, including FHA, conventional, VA, and USDA programs. Based on company records and public mortgage filings, the brokerage has assisted more than 2,000 households statewide since its establishment. The company's activity reflects broader statewide trends showing continued interest in low-down-payment financing options, especially among first-time buyers navigating Florida's competitive housing inventory.

“This past quarter reflects the continued movement we're seeing from Tampa families who need housing that better fits their financial or lifestyle needs,” Gonzalez Alvarez said.“Some buyers are entering the market for the first time, while others are relocating within the county or adjusting their financing to accommodate changing expenses.”

As Q4 2025 progresses, Hillsborough County mortgage filings indicate ongoing use of low-down-payment products and down payment assistance programs as buyers navigate affordability challenges tied to interest rate fluctuations. Industry analysts expect these trends to continue into early 2026 unless significant shifts in interest rates alter buyer behavior.

About Ebenezer Mortgage Solutions

Ebenezer Mortgage Solutions is a residential mortgage brokerage located at 3638 W Cypress St, Tampa, FL 33607. The brokerage originates FHA, conventional, VA, USDA, and refinancing loans for homebuyers and homeowners throughout Tampa, Brandon, Riverview, Carrollwood, Westchase, Wesley Chapel, St. Petersburg, and surrounding Tampa Bay communities.

NMLS Company ID: #1912387