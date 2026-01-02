403
USD/JPY Forecast Today 02/01: USD/JPY Edges Higher (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- The US dollar rose against the Japanese yen to close out 2025 as we continue to see a lot of back-and-forth action here. Ultimately, this is a market that I think continues to see a lot of noise and choppy behavior, but I also recognize that the interest rate differential continues to favor the United States dollar.
