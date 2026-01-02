Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Poland Ready To Welcome 14 Injured People From Crans-Montana

2026-01-02 02:08:21
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Following the deadly blaze in a Crans-Montana bar in Switzerland, 14 injured people will be transferred to Poland. Following a request by Switzerland, Poland is ready to treat them in Polish hospitals, Prime Minister Donald Tusk declared on Friday. This content was published on January 2, 2026 - 13:13 3 minutes Keystone-SDA
In a message on the social media platform X, Tusk expressed his“deepest condolences” to the families and loved ones of the victims of the New Year's Eve bar fire in Crans-Montana.

He added that Poland was ready to provide specialised medical care for 14 seriously injured people.

More More Swiss bar fire likely started by sparklers on champagne bottles, says prosecutor

This content was published on Jan 2, 2026 Around 40 people were killed and 119 injured in a bar fire on New Year's Eve in the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana.

Read more: Swiss bar fire likely started by sparklers on champagne bottles, says prose

