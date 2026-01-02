Poland Ready To Welcome 14 Injured People From Crans-Montana
-
Deutsch
de
14 Verletzte aus Crans-Montana werden nach Polen verlegt
Original
Read more: 14 Verletzte aus Crans-Montana werden nach Polen ve
Español
es
Apoyo internacional para recibir a las personas heridas en el incendio de Crans-Montana
Read more: Apoyo internacional para recibir a las personas heridas en el incendio de Crans-Mo
Русский
ru
Польша примет на лечение пострадавших из Кран-Монтаны
Read more: Польша примет на лечение пострадавших из Кран-Мо
In a message on the social media platform X, Tusk expressed his“deepest condolences” to the families and loved ones of the victims of the New Year's Eve bar fire in Crans-Montana.
He added that Poland was ready to provide specialised medical care for 14 seriously injured people.More More Swiss bar fire likely started by sparklers on champagne bottles, says prosecutor
This content was published on Jan 2, 2026 Around 40 people were killed and 119 injured in a bar fire on New Year's Eve in the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana.Read more: Swiss bar fire likely started by sparklers on champagne bottles, says prose
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment