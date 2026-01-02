Poland Ready To Welcome 14 Injured People From Crans-Montana

In a message on the social media platform X, Tusk expressed his“deepest condolences” to the families and loved ones of the victims of the New Year's Eve bar fire in Crans-Montana.

He added that Poland was ready to provide specialised medical care for 14 seriously injured people.

This content was published on Jan 2, 2026 Around 40 people were killed and 119 injured in a bar fire on New Year's Eve in the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana.