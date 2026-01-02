Red Sanders Farmers Receive Rs 45 Lakh In Andhra Pradesh As NBA Strengthens ABS Framework

MENAFN - KNN India)The National Biodiversity Authority (NBA) has disbursed Rs 45 lakh to Red Sanders farmers in Andhra Pradesh under the Access and Benefit Sharing (ABS) mechanism, through the Andhra Pradesh State Biodiversity Board.

With this release, the cumulative ABS disbursements in India have crossed Rs 143.5 crore.

The disbursement highlights the economic model available to Red Sanders cultivators, who receive income through the regulated sale of cultivated Red Sanders wood and additional monetary benefits under the ABS provisions of the Biological Diversity Act, 2002.

The mechanism links conservation and sustainable use of the endemic species with direct financial returns to farmers.

According to the NBA, more than Rs 104 crore has been released to Andhra Pradesh so far for Red Sanders conservation, protection and benefit-sharing, while over Rs 15 crore has been disbursed to other states including Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha and Telangana.

In the past three months alone, ABS payments amounting to Rs 5.35 crore have been released to over 220 Red Sanders farmers across Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

The ABS framework is designed to ensure equitable sharing of benefits arising from the use of biological resources, while promoting sustainable utilisation practices.

By providing structured financial incentives, the framework aims to discourage illegal trade and over-exploitation of Red Sanders and support regulated cultivation.

The NBA stated that continued ABS disbursements are intended to support conservation outcomes, scientific research and the socio-economic development of farming communities.

The approach seeks to balance long-term conservation of Red Sanders with livelihood support, contributing to India's broader biodiversity conservation objectives.

