CGSE Receives 1,788 Applications Worth Rs 8,599 Cr Rs 3,141 Cr Sanctioned So Far

As many as 1,788 applications amounting to Rs 8,599 crore have been received under the Credit Guarantee Scheme for Exporters (CGSE) as of December 31, 2025.

Of these, 716 applications have been sanctioned, involving credit support of Rs 3,141 crore, indicating a positive response from exporters and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), as per official data.

The CGSE, implemented by the Department of Financial Services (DFS) through the National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company Limited (NCGTC), became operational on December 1, 2025.

The scheme enables banks and other financial institutions, designated as Member Lending Institutions (MLIs), to extend additional financial assistance to exporters amid uncertain global and domestic headwinds.

The CGSE provides for additional collateral-free credit support of up to Rs 20,000 crore to direct and indirect exporter MSMEs through eligible MLIs.

Under the scheme, eligible exporters and MSMEs can avail working capital loans of up to 20 per cent of their existing export credit or working capital limits.

The facility is intended to help enterprises strengthen capabilities, enhance competitiveness, and pursue opportunities in new and emerging markets. By improving liquidity, the scheme seeks to ensure continuity of operations and sustain employment in export-oriented sectors.

The CGSE will remain open until March 31, 2026, or until guarantees aggregating Rs 20,000 crore are issued, whichever is earlier.

(KNN Bureau)

