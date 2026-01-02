MAS Scheme To Help Textile Exporters Tap New Markets, Create Jobs: CITI Chairman

MENAFN - KNN India)The Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI) has welcomed the launch of the Market Access Support (MAS) Intervention under the Export Promotion Mission (EPM), recently approved by the Union Cabinet, describing it as a timely measure to support India's textile and apparel exporters in expanding into new international markets.

According to CITI, the MAS Intervention is expected to aid exporters seeking to diversify beyond traditional markets, particularly at a time when the sector has faced a challenging operating environment.

“With the trade deals already signed by India and those on the anvil opening new opportunities, the Market Access Support intervention will provide a fillip to textile and apparel exporters to expand their presence in more countries, which, by extension, will also have a positive ripple effect on the creation of more jobs and livelihood opportunities here,” CITI Chairman Ashwin Chandran said..

The textile and apparel sector has been under pressure following the imposition of a 50 per cent tariff by the United States, effective August 27, 2025.

The US remains India's largest export destination for textiles and apparel, accounting for nearly 28 per cent of the sector's total export revenue. Exports to the US were valued at approximately USD 11 billion in 2024–25.

CITI noted that export data for November 2025 indicated resilience among Indian exporters despite prevailing global headwinds. The organisation said early signs suggest that diversification efforts are beginning to yield results, with broader benefits expected as all components of the Export Promotion Mission are implemented.

(KNN Bureau)