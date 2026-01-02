2 Dead, 5 Injured In Separate Fires At Displacement Camps In Gaza, Officials Say

MENAFN - Gulf Times) A Palestinian man has died and five others have been injured after a fire broke out in a tent housing displaced people in Gaza City, Palestinian officials said a separate incident, a young girl was killed in another tent fire at Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

According to the Palestinian news agency, the first fire erupted inside a displacement tent set up at Yarmouk Stadium in Gaza City. One person was killed and five others suffered varying degrees of burns. The injured were taken to hospital for treatment.

Wafa added that the second incident involved a child who was living in a tent at Nuseirat camp. The fire reportedly broke out under similar circumstances linked to prevailing weather conditions.

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, said earlier this week that around 235,000 people in Gaza were affected by severe weather conditions between December 10 and 17, after a storm known as Byron caused building collapses and damage to displacement shelters.

Since the onset of winter weather in December, at least 18 Palestinians, including four children, have died in weather-related incidents, according to Palestinian sources. About 90 percent of displacement shelters have reportedly been flooded, affecting families whose homes were destroyed during the conflict.