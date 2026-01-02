BC Assessment: Southern Interior 2026 Property Assessments Announced

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KELOWNA, British Columbia, Jan. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 property assessments, which reflect market value as of July 1, 2025, have been announced for property owners of nearly 450,000 properties throughout the Southern Interior. The updated property values are now available at bcassessment in addition to 2026 Property Assessment Notices being mailed to each property owner. “For 2026, most homeowners can expect generally modest property assessment value changes in the -5% to +5% range for many Thompson Okanagan communities while homeowners in Kootenay Columbia areas may see a slightly higher rate of change in the -5% to +10% range,” says Deputy Assessor Boris Warkentin.“Lytton remains an exception as that community continues to rapidly add value through its recovery and rebuilding efforts.” As B.C.'s provider of property assessment information, BC Assessment collects, monitors and analyzes property data throughout the year. The newly released 2026 property assessment details can be searched and accessed any time at bcassessment by using BC Assessment's Assessment Search online service. Overall, the Southern Interior's total assessments increased from about $323 billion in 2025 to almost $330 billion this year. A total of over $5.29 billion of the region's updated assessments is from new construction, subdivisions and the rezoning of properties. BC's Southern Interior region includes the main urban centres of Kelowna, Kamloops, and Cranbrook as well as all surrounding Okanagan, Thompson, and Kootenay Columbia communities as listed below. The summaries below provide estimates of typical 2025 versus 2026 assessed values of properties throughout the region. These examples demonstrate market trends for single-family residential properties by geographic area throughout the Southern Interior:* THOMPSON OKANAGAN COMMUNITIES:

Single Family Homes

Changes by Community 2025 Typical

Assessed Value

as of July 1, 2024 2026 Typical

Assessed Value

as of July 1, 2025 %

Change City of Kelowna $938,000 $918,000 -2% City of West Kelowna $904,000 $892,000 -1% District of Lake Country $930,000 $933,000 0% City of Penticton $693,000 $700,000 +1% District of Summerland $763,000 $752,000 -1% Village of Keremeos $499,000 $519,000 +4% Town of Oliver $618,000 $611,000 -1% Town of Osoyoos $667,000 $639,000 -4% Town of Princeton $379,000 $387,000 +2% District of Peachland $885,000 $871,000 -2% City of Armstrong $639,000 $628,000 -2% City of Enderby $535,000 $529,000 -1% City of Vernon $721,000 $721,000 0% District of Coldstream $902,000 $910,000 +1% City of Salmon Arm $661,000 $658,000 0% Township of Spallumcheen $624,000 $611,000 -2% District of Sicamous $503,000 $514,000 +2% Village of Lumby $571,000 $577,000 +1% City of Kamloops $693,000 $693,000 0% District of Barriere $404,000 $417,000 +3% District of Clearwater $407,000 $423,000 +4% City of Merritt $458,000 $450,000 -2% Village of Ashcroft $416,000 $396,000 -5% Village of Cache Creek $318,000 $315,000 -1% Village of Chase $491,000 $505,000 +3% Village of Clinton $234,000 $234,000 0% District of Logan Lake $450,000 $449,000 0% District of Lillooet $394,000 $404,000 +3% Sun Peaks Mountain Resort $1,486,000 $1,463,000 -2% Village of Lytton $233,000 $303,000 +30%

*All data calculated based on median values.

These examples demonstrate market trends for single-family residential properties by geographic area:*

KOOTENAY COLUMBIA COMMUNITIES:

Single Family Homes

Changes by Community 2025 Typical

Assessed Value

as of July 1, 2024 2026 Typical

Assessed Value

as of July 1, 2025 %

Change City of Castlegar $520,000 $519,000 0% City of Cranbrook $503,000 $517,000 +3% City of Fernie $856,000 $911,000 +6% City of Grand Forks $422,000 $427,000 +1% City of Greenwood $249,000 $243,000 -2% City of Kimberley $533,000 $564,000 +6% City of Nelson $681,000 $699,000 +3% City of Revelstoke $860,000 $881,000 +2% City of Rossland $615,000 $625,000 +2% City of Trail $376,000 $376,000 0% District of Elkford $390,000 $406,000 +4% District of Invermere $679,000 $707,000 +4% District of Sparwood $419,000 $457,000 +9% Town of Creston $422,000 $427,000 +1% Town of Golden $634,000 $649,000 +2% Village of Canal Flats $326,000 $356,000 +9% Village of Fruitvale $455,000 $470,000 +3% Village of Kaslo $490,000 $488,000 0% Village of Midway $340,000 $330,000 -3% Village of Montrose $451,000 $453,000 0% Village of Nakusp $419,000 $438,000 +5% Village of New Denver $401,000 $409,000 +2% Village of Radium Hot Springs $488,000 $529,000 +8% Village of Salmo $379,000 $391,000 +3% Village of Silverton $429,000 $443,000 +3% Village of Slocan $403,000 $407,000 +1% Village of Warfield $408,000 $417,000 +2%

*All data calculated based on median values.

These examples demonstrate market trends for strata residential properties (e.g. condos/townhouses) by geographic area for select Southern Interior urban communities:*

Strata Homes

(Condos/Townhouses)

Changes by Community 2025 Typical

Assessed Value

as of July 1, 2024 2026 Typical

Assessed Value

as of July 1, 2025 %

Change City of Kelowna $493,000 $488,000 -1% City of West Kelowna $538,000 $557,000 +4% City of Penticton $405,000 $406,000 0% City of Vernon $400,000 $400,000 0% City of Kamloops $401,000 $399,000 0% Sun Peaks Mountain Resort $768,000 $774,000 +1% City of Cranbrook $270,000 $278,000 +3% City of Nelson $560,000 $560,000 0%

*All data calculated based on median values.

BC Assessment's website at bcassessment includes more details about 2026 assessments, property information and trends such as lists of 2026's top valued residential properties across the province and an interactive map.

The website also provides self-service access to a free, online property assessment search service that allows anyone to search, check and compare 2026 property assessments for anywhere in the province. Property owners can also download a digital copy of their 2026 property assessment.

“Property owners can find valuable information on our website including answers to many assessment-related questions, but those who feel that their property assessment does not reflect market value as of July 1, 2025 or see incorrect information on their notice, should contact BC Assessment as indicated on their notice as soon as possible in January,” says Warkentin.

“If a property owner is still concerned about their assessment after speaking to one of our appraisers, they may submit a Notice of Complaint (Appeal) by January 31st, for an independent review by a Property Assessment Review Panel,” adds Warkentin.

The Property Assessment Review Panels, independent of BC Assessment, are appointed annually by the provincial government, and typically meet from early February to mid-March to hear formal complaints.

“It is important to understand that changes in property assessments do not automatically translate into a corresponding change in property taxes,” explains Warkentin.“As noted on your assessment notice, how your assessment changes relative to the average change in your community is what may affect your property taxes.”

Have questions?

Property owners can contact BC Assessment toll-free at 1-866-valueBC (1-866-825-8322) or online at. During the month of January, hours of operation are 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday.

Media contact:

Boris Warkentin

Southern Interior Deputy Assessor BC Assessment

Tel. 1.866.825.8322 Ext. 19254 / Cell: 1-250-718-6280

Email: ...

Two PDF Attachments:

Please see attached British Columbia's 2026 Top 500 Valued Homes list and the Southern Interior's Top 100 Valued Homes list.

An infographic accompanying this announcement is available at