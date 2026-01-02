Chief Financial Officer Transition At Vastned
Since joining Vastned in September 2024, Barbara Gheysen has been a member of the Group's Executive Committee, supporting the company and its subsidiaries through an important period of transformation and strategic progress following the reverse cross-border merger with the former Dutch parent company.
The Board of Directors and the Executive Committee would like to thank Barbara Gheysen for her valuable contributions and the foundations she has helped to establish for Vastned's future. We wish her all the best for her future endeavors.
Attachment
-
Chief Financial Officer transition at Vastned
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment