NYC Auto Accident Lawyer Steven Louros Law Firm Sheds Light On Rear-End Collision Liability In New York City - A Legal Insight

New York, NY, Jan. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a recent Queens County case, the firm's insights highlight how New York law presumes a following driver to be responsible in a rear-end accident unless they can present a solid explanation.

The Steven Louros Law Firm is pleased to share a new case study that offers a fresh perspective on how New York courts are handling liability in rear-end collision cases. Without delving into the legal jargon of verdicts and settlements, this narrative aims to guide clients and the public through the nuances of negligence law in everyday language.

For those curious about how these legal principles apply in real life (and how to avoid a fender-bender faux pas), we invite you to read the full story here.

About the Law Office of Steven Louros: The Law firm specialize in helping New York City individuals in rear end auto accident injury understand the law without the legalese. Because at the end of the day, knowing your rights should be as straightforward as possible – and maybe even bring a smile.

