Amarnath Market Size, Share And Growth Report 2035

Amaranth Market

The amaranth market refers to the global and regional trade, processing, and consumption of amaranth, a highly nutritious, gluten-free pseudocereal valued for its rich protein, fiber, and micronutrient content. Naturally free from gluten, amaranth is well suited for individuals with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity and is increasingly positioned as a functional and ancient grain in modern diets.

Amaranth contains essential nutrients such as lysine-rich protein, calcium, iron, magnesium, phosphorus, and manganese, along with antioxidants like gallic acid and vanillic acid. These properties support energy metabolism, bone strength, immune function, digestive health, and cardiovascular wellness. Amaranth is used in whole-grain form, flour, popped grains, and oil across bakery, snacks, cereals, plant-based foods, supplements, and traditional cuisines.

What are the drivers of amaranth market

The amaranth market is driven by rising health awareness, dietary diversification, and growing interest in ancient grains.

Increasing prevalence of gluten intolerance and celiac disease is pushing consumers toward naturally gluten-free grains such as amaranth, which is now widely incorporated into bakery, breakfast, and snack products.

Growing demand for plant-based protein and functional foods is accelerating the use of amaranth in supplements, fortified foods, and health beverages.

The rise of vegan and plant-based diets has increased demand for nutrient-dense grains suitable for meat alternatives and non-dairy formulations.

Clean-label and non-GMO food trends favor amaranth due to its minimally processed nature and recognizable ingredient profile.

Government initiatives in countries such as India and Thailand promoting crop diversification, farmer income stability, and sustainable agriculture are supporting market expansion.

What are the challenges and restraining factors of amaranth market

Despite its nutritional advantages, the amaranth market faces several adoption and scalability challenges.

Limited large-scale cultivation and fragmented supply chains result in inconsistent availability and price volatility.

Amaranths earthy or slightly bitter taste profile can limit consumer acceptance, requiring blending or processing that raises production costs.

Low consumer awareness compared to mainstream grains such as quinoa, rice, or oats slows market penetration.

Insufficient agronomic standardization and limited varietal development restrict yield uniformity and commercial scalability.

What are the regional trends of amaranth market

North America: Demand is rising due to strong interest in gluten-free, plant-based, and non-GMO foods. The U.S. market incorporates amaranth into cereals, snacks, nutrition bars, and specialty flours, supported by sustainable food trends.

Europe: Steady growth is supported by robust organic and functional food sectors. Germany and the Netherlands lead adoption in bakery and health foods under EU clean-label and allergen-free regulations.

Asia Pacific: India and Thailand are revitalizing amaranth as both a traditional and export-oriented superfood. Regional initiatives focus on value-added processing and global branding of local varieties.

Latin America: Mexico and Peru, traditional centers of amaranth cultivation, are experiencing renewed production driven by rural development programs, cooperatives, and export demand.

Middle East & Africa: An emerging market where health-conscious urban consumers and specialty retailers are driving gradual adoption, particularly in South Africa and the UAE.

Country-Wise Outlook:

United States:

The U.S. amaranth market is small but expanding, with an estimated 1,0005,000 acres cultivated annually. Demand is driven by gluten-free and nutrient-rich food trends, though supply remains constrained by limited varietal optimization and agronomic consistency. Climate resilience makes amaranth attractive for future expansion.

Germany:

Germany relies largely on imported amaranth for use in organic cereals, bakery products, and energy bars. Strong consumer interest in plant-based and allergen-free foods, along with research into agrobiodiversity, supports steady demand.

Japan:

In Japan, amaranth is valued for its protein, fiber, and mineral content and is commonly blended with rice or used in flour-based foods. Advanced grain storage systems and growing health awareness are supporting gradual market growth.

Competitive Analysis:

The amaranth market is moderately fragmented, dominated by regional producers, organic food brands, and specialty ingredient suppliers.

Competition centers on sourcing reliability, organic certification, traceability, and value-added processing such as puffed grains, flour, and oil. North American and European players emphasize clean-label positioning, sustainability, and direct-to-consumer models.

In Asia, particularly India and Nepal, companies compete on cost efficiency and export consistency, while some firms are expanding into functional foods and nutraceutical applications. Start-ups play a major role in innovation, introducing amaranth-based snacks, granola, baby food, and protein products.

Vertical integration and agronomic control are becoming key competitive advantages as firms seek to manage supply risks and meet regulatory standards.

Key players include Vans International Foods Inc., Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods, Arrowhead Mills Inc., NOW Foods, Marys Gone Crackers Inc., Natures Bakery, Mukushi Foods, Organic Products India, Kilaru Naturals Pvt Ltd., Nova-Lux Group LLC, Proderna Biotech Pvt Ltd., Flavex Naturextrakte GmbH, Nu-World Foods Inc., Lukes Organic, and other players.

Recent Development:

In June 2025, Value Sourcing Co., Ltd. signed an MoU at THAIFEX Anuga Asia 2025 to commercialize Thai Amaranth powder across food, beverage, and supplement applications under the Happy Harvest project.

In August 2024, Hiya launched a zero-sugar, allergen-free kids greens powder featuring organic amaranth as part of its digestion blend.

In July 2023, Herby Angel introduced SuperGro Brain Booster with Ragi & Amaranth, highlighting amaranths role in clean-label, plant-based childrens nutrition products in India.