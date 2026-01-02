Karnataka Govt Mulls Menstrual Leave For College Students

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Jan 2 (IANS) Karnataka Minister for Higher Education M.C. Sudhakar on Friday said that an announcement on granting menstrual leave for college students would be made if directions are issued by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The Minister made the statement in Bengaluru while responding to a media query on the issue. He said that if the Chief Minister issues directions, the government would announce menstrual leave for female students studying in colleges as well as postgraduate programmes in universities.

“Once directions come from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, a decision will be taken, and his word will be final,” Sudhakar said.

It may be recalled that the Karnataka government recently announced one-day menstrual leave for working women, under which women aged between 18 and 52 years are entitled to one day of paid leave every month.

The policy provides for a paid holiday to allow women to rest during menstruation and applies to permanent, contractual and outsourced employees.

The government order in this regard was issued on November 12, 2025, directing employers to provide a total of 12 paid menstrual leaves annually.

However, the Karnataka High Court on December 9 issued an interim order staying the government notification directing registered industrial establishments to provide one-day menstrual leave for working women.

The interim order was passed while hearing petitions filed by the Bangalore Hotels Association and the management of Avirata AFL Connectivity Systems Limited, challenging the government notification.

Later the same day, the High Court recalled its interim stay on the State government's notification. The matter is scheduled to be relisted after the winter vacation, with the High Court resuming work from January 5.

The government notification, issued on November 20, 2025, mandated industrial establishments to provide paid menstrual leave to women employees.

The petition seeking to quash the government order stated that the establishments are registered under various labour laws -- including the Factories Act, the Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, the Plantations Labour Act, the Beedi and Cigar Workers (Conditions of Employment) Act, and the Motor Transport Workers Act -- under which employees are entitled to only 12 days of leave per year.

The Karnataka Cabinet had approved the Menstrual Leave Policy, 2025, in October last year, granting women one paid leave per month.