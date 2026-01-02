Meet The Newest Pore-Clearing Essential: The Porefessional Degunker !

At Benefit Cosmetics, pores are our thing. From primers to skincare, we've built our expertise around one mission: making pores look their absolute best. Introducing The POREfessional Degunker, the latest launch to join our iconic Pore Care Family, designed to remove impurities, target blackheads, and visibly clear pores for instantly satisfying results you can see.

This innovative two-step blackhead & pore cleansing system combines an alkaline pH formula with a built-in extracting tool to help loosen dead skin and lift away pore-clogging impurities-gently and effectively. The payoff? Cleaner-looking pores and smoother-feeling skin in just minutes!

Formulated with powerhouse, skin-loving ingredients, The POREfessional Degunker delivers serious pore care:



Alkaline pH helps break down and loosen dead skin

Mineral-rich Kaolin Clay helps purify, cleanse, and unclog pores Plum Seed Oil helps skin feel soft, comfortable, and nourished

How to Use?



1. Twist off extracting tool & apply formula to targeted areas on clean, damp face.

2. Wait 15-30 minutes, then rinse

3. Reattach tool & gently glide across skin. 4. Rinse skin & tool.

After cleansing, keep your skin feeling balanced and refreshed by applying Smooth Sip Moisturizer. This lightweight yet hydrating formula helps replenish moisture and leave skin looking plumped, supple, and healthy-looking-the perfect follow-up to freshly cleared pores!

