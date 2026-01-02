Ohmbody To Showcase First Science-Informed Wearable Menstrual Wellness Innovation At CES 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wearable neurostimulation brings a whole-body approach to menstrual well-being across comfort, mood, sleep, digestion, energy, and stress response

Dallas, TX, Jan. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OhmBody TM, the first women's wearable that uses two key nerve pathways to support menstrual wellness naturally, will exhibit at CES 2026 for the first time at Booth #55432. The brand's presence at CES marks a key milestone for OhmBody and highlights the growing role of consumer health technology in women's wellness.

OhmBody is the first consumer wearable designed to simultaneously engage two cranial nerve pathways - the vagus and trigeminal nerves - reflecting growing scientific understanding that menstruation is a whole-body experience shaped by multiple systems, not just the reproductive system. The device supports full-body menstrual well-being across areas associated with comfort, stress response, digestion, mood, sleep, energy, and daily experiences throughout the cycle.

The wearable consists of a small handheld unit connected to a discreet earpiece and delivers gentle, targeted, noninvasive neurostimulation, designed to work with the body's natural communication networks rather than override them. OhmBody is drug-free, hormone-free, and intended to fit seamlessly into everyday life.

OhmBody is informed by a growing body of neuroscience research exploring how nervous system pathways relate to the menstrual experience, including comfort, stress response, digestion, mood, sleep, and energy. Particular attention has been paid to the vagus and trigeminal nerves, which researchers study for their role in sensory processing, neurochemical signaling, and whole-body regulation. Spark Biomedical, OhmBody's parent company, has conducted peer-reviewed, published pilot clinical research evaluating Transcutaneous Auricular NeurostimulationTM (tANTM) and its relationship to the menstrual experience. In these pilot studies, researchers observed positive differences compared to participants' baseline cycles, including:

. ~54-57% average reduction in menstrual blood loss

. ~19-20% shorter menstrual duration

. ~45% reduction in gastric discomfort

. Statistically significant, favorable differences reported across measures related to comfort, mood, and productivity

“OhmBody was created around a simple idea: you shouldn't have to stop living your life because your period starts,” said Amy Gaston, VP of Strategic Growth at OhmBody.“CES is an important moment for us to show how clinically informed technology can support menstrual wellness by working with the nervous system in a way that fits into real, everyday life - whether that's work, travel, parenting, or simply getting through the day feeling more like yourself.”

In addition to exhibiting at CES, Gaston will participate in a CES panel discussion on Friday, January 9th, titled“The Data-Powered Lifespan: Digital Health Solutions Tailoring Care for Every Woman's Life Stage.” The panel will explore how data-driven technologies are shaping personalized care across women's health and longevity.

At CES 2026, attendees can experience OhmBody firsthand through live device demonstrations, guided product walkthroughs, and one-on-one conversations with the OhmBody team. The booth will also feature clearly presented clinical findings and real-world user testimonials illustrating how the technology is used outside of a clinical setting. Interviews with Amy Gaston will be available throughout the show.

OhmBody's CES debut follows a major milestone for its parent company, Spark Biomedical. In August of 2025, Spark Biomedical was awarded funding from Wellcome Leap, a global health innovation initiative backed by the Wellcome Trust, to advance large-scale research in women's health. The funding supports continued investigation into wearable neurostimulation for menstrual health, signaling growing institutional momentum behind this category of innovation.

About OhmBody

At OhmBody, we believe women's wellness deserves more-more innovation, more understanding, and more solutions designed specifically for the unique needs of the female body. As the women's wellness division of Spark Biomedical, a leader in wearable neurostimulation, OhmBody is pioneering a new approach to menstrual wellness, using advanced wearable neurostimulation to support the body's natural rhythms. Our team understands the challenges women face-because the majority of us have lived them. With a team of women driving exploration and change in clinical research, design, and innovation, we bring both personal insight and deep scientific expertise to our work. The full OhmBody team of experts is dedicated to creating solutions that work with women's bodies, not against them. For more information, visit.

