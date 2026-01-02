Location Analytics Market Size, Share, Forecast To 2034

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

Straits Research published a report,“ Location Analytics Market Size & Outlook, 2026–2034.” According to the study, the market size was valued at USD 26.1 billion in 2025 and is projected to expand to USD 82.9 billion by 2034, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.7% during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

The Location Analytics market is emerging, which is driven by the need for data-driven decision-making across the retail, transportation, BFSI, healthcare, IT, and manufacturing segments. Organizations increasingly opt for spatial intelligence, aiming to optimize and improve operations, increase customer engagement, and manage dispersed resources across different locations. People are leveraging location insights, which help them visualize the supply chain, mitigate risk, make informed location selection, and extract optimal performance, whether for indoor and outdoor analytics locations.

With the growing nature of digital infrastructure and the increasing adoption of cloud solutions by enterprises, location information is emerging as a common component within the larger business intelligence environment. This only serves to bolster market growth. Enterprises are focusing on developing a scalable analytics infrastructure and integrating location intelligence into daily business operations, thereby creating new opportunities for the sector. Such an integration ensures higher efficiency and a competitive advantage.

Market Highlights



Segmental Leadership: Software Platforms hold the largest share (58.4%), while Outdoor Location Data records the fastest CAGR (14.9%) during the forecast period.

Technology Outlook: Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS) dominate the market with 34.6% market share, driven by widespread adoption in outdoor tracking and large-scale enterprise applications.

End-Use Industry Focus: Retail emerges as the fastest-growing end-use industry, registering a CAGR of 15.8%, supported by rising demand for customer behavior analytics and location-based engagement. Regional Insights: North America dominates with 36.8% market share, driven by strong enterprise adoption of location intelligence, mature digital infrastructure, and large-scale deployment across retail, logistics, and BFSI sectors.

Competitive Players

EsriGoogle LLCMicrosoft CorporationOracle CorporationIBM CorporationSAP SEHERE TechnologiesTomTom InternationalCisco Systems, Inc.Trimble Inc.TIBCO SoftwareSAS Institute Inc.Hexagon ABNear IntelligenceZebra TechnologiesFoursquare Labs, Inc.Precisely Holdings, LLCMapboxInpixonUnacastOthers Recent Developments

Segmentation

By Component (2022-2034)Software PlatformsServicesBy Data Type (2022-2034)Indoor Location DataOutdoor Location DataBy Technology (2022-2034)Global Navigation Satellite SystemsWi-Fi Positioning SystemsBluetooth Low Energy (BLE) BeaconsRFIDCellular Network-Based PositioningBy End Use Industry (2022-2034)RetailLogisticsBFSIHealthcareITManufacturingOthersBy Region (2022-2034)North AmericaEuropeAsia PacificMiddle East and AfricaLatin America Want to see full report onFull Report Chat with us on WhatsApp