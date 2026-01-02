Zelensky Offers Budanov To Head Office Of President

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“I had a meeting with Kyrylo Budanov and offered him the role of the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine. At this time, Ukraine needs greater focus on security issues, the development of the Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine, as well as on the diplomatic track of negotiations, and the Office of the President will primarily serve the fulfillment of these tasks of our state,” he wrote.

Zelensky noted that Budanov has exceptional experience in these areas and possesses the necessary strength to achieve results.

“I also instructed the new Head of the Office of the President, in cooperation with the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine and other relevant leaders and institutions, to update and submit for approval the strategic foundations of our state's defense and development, as well as the subsequent steps,” Zelensky stated.

As reported earlier, Andriy Yermak was the Head of the Office of the President, whom Zelensky dismissed on November 28, 2025.

Budanov has headed the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense since August 2020.

Photos: Office of the President