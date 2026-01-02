403
National Textiles Ministers' Conference To Be Held In Guwahati On 8Th And 9Th January, 2026
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 02 January 2026, Delhi: The Ministry of Textiles in collaboration with the Government of Assam, will organize the National Textiles Ministers' Conference on 8-9 January 2026 in Guwahati, Assam. The conference will be held under the theme "India's Textiles: Weaving Growth, Heritage & Innovation."
The two-day conference aims to bring together Union and State Ministers of Textiles, senior officials of Union & State Governments, to deliberate on a coordinated national strategy for positioning India as a global textiles manufacturing hub. The deliberations align with the national vision of developing a USD 350 billion textile industry and achieving USD 100 billion in textile exports by 2030.
The Inaugural Session on 8 January 2026 will be attended by the Union Minister of Textiles, Shri Giriraj Singh, Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Minister of State for Textiles, Shri Pabitra Margherita along with other dignitaries.
The two-day conference will have sessions focusing on Infrastructure & Investment, Expanding Exports, Competitiveness, Raw Materials & Fibres, New Frontiers, including technical textiles, research & development, Revitalizing Traditional Textiles, with emphasis on handloom and handicrafts for modern markets
Ministers and officials from States and Union Territories across the nation, are expected to participate and share best practices, challenges and policy suggestions aimed at strengthening the textile value chain across regions and districts.
A conclave on "Strengthening and Empowering the Textiles Sector of the North-Eastern Region of India" will also be held on 8 January 2026, with participation of the Union Minister of Textiles, Minister of State for Textiles, State Ministers from all North-Eastern States, Members of Parliament and senior officials. The conclave will focus on silk, handloom and bamboo-based textiles, promotion of women-led enterprises, and branding "Textiles from North-East", aimed at unlocking the region's unique textile strengths and integrating them with national and global value chains.
A special exhibition of Indian handlooms and handicrafts from across the nation is also being organised by the office of DC Handlooms and DC Handicrafts.
