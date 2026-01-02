Russian Drone Attacks Evacuation Vehicle In Kostiantynivka, Several People Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Facebook on January 2 by Serhiy Horbunov, head of the Kostiantynivka city military administration.

He noted that today the Kostiantynivka city military administration managed to carry out the evacuation process, transporting eight people from the danger zone, including a woman who was already injured.

According to Horbunov, while the vehicle was moving, it was caught up and attacked by an enemy drone. The strike hit the rear of the vehicle. Despite the damage to the vehicle and the blocked doors, the driver was able to continue driving and take people out of the shelling zone.

"Unfortunately, as a result of the attack, the number of wounded increased: three more people were injured. Thanks to the endurance of the evacuation team, the car was able to reach a hospital in another, safer city in the region. Currently, all the wounded are receiving the necessary medical care," the city's mayor explained.

According to him, this evacuation flight was also used to deliver critically important cargo - food for people who, unfortunately, still remain in the community, as well as fuel for generators at the points of invulnerability.

Horbunov again called on everyone to evacuate to safer regions.

As reported, yesterday, January 1, Russian invaders killed one resident of the Donetsk region and wounded four others

Photo: Serhiy Horbunov/FB