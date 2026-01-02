Secure Borders, Army, And Aid To Ukrainians: Tusk Names Ten Achievements Of Poland In 2025

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In his English-language address on the social media , Tusk called on Europeans to be as“vibrant and courageous” as Poles, according to Ukrinform.

He named Poland's“secure and tight border” in the east of the country as the first achievement of last year, as well as a“responsible and tough asylum policy”, which led to a 90% reduction in illegal border crossings.

He named the formation of the largest and most modern army in the EU as the second success,“so that Poland and Europe can be kept safe from the East.”

The Polish Prime Minister named the effective fight against criminality,“including saboteurs sent to us by Russia,” as the third success.

Fourth, Forbes magazine named Warsaw the most attractive European city to visit in 2026.

The fifth achievement, he said, was that thanks to the artificial insemination program, more than 8,000 babies were born in Poland last year.

Sixth, as Tusk noted, the average salary in Poland rose by almost 10% last year.

Seventh, Poland's GDP has crossed the one trillion dollar mark. The country has the second-lowest unemployment rate in the EU and one of the highest economic growth rates, with a rapid decline in inflation.

The eighth reason he cited was“solidarity offered to 2 million Ukrainians who arrived here after Russia attacked Ukraine.”

The Polish Prime Minister cited the fact that Poland is a dynamic logistics hub connecting Europe, with rapidly developing road and rail infrastructure, as the ninth reason.

The tenth reason, according to Tusk, is the“energy revolution” in Poland, in particular, the most considerable growth among European countries in the share of green energy and the construction of nuclear power plants and offshore power plants.

“And my best New Year wishes for Europe and Europeans are Be like Poland. Vibrant, courageous, and safe,” Tusk concluded.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked European leaders in his New Year's address for their daily support of Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression, noting that this demonstrates Ukraine is already part of the European family.

Photo: Kancelaria Prezesa Rady Ministrów