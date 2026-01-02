Professor in Cyber Security, Loughborough University

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

Oli Buckley is a Professor in Cyber Security at Loughborough University, as part of the Loughborough Cyber Institute.

His research focuses on the human aspects of cyber security, behavioural biometrics, insider threat, and the impacts of new technologies on society. His previous projects include the use of generative AI in deception and fraud, user identification and behavioural biometrics with keystroke dynamics, social justice in algorithmic decision making and the use of chatbots to improve trust and sensitive disclosures.

Prior to joining Loughborough Oli led the Cyber Security, Privacy and Trust Lab at UEA as a Professor in Cyber Security. Previously he worked as a Lecturer in the Information Operations group at Cranfield University, a Researcher at the University of Oxford Cybersecurity Centre and as a software engineer in industry.

Key Research Interests and Expertise

Current research interests include cyber security, behavioural biometrics, digital identity, privacy, trust, data leakage, insider threat detection, and the application of machine learning and visualisation within cyber security. Oli has recently developed research on the gamification of cyber security concepts and the impacts of rapidly evolving AI technologies on security and privacy.

2024–present Professor, Loughborough University

Experience