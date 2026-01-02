Abhishek Malhan Slams Link-Up Rumors With Jiya Shankar, Asks Fans To Stop Speculation

Abhishek Malhan has finally addressed ongoing rumors linking him with Jiya Shankar, expressing frustration over repeated speculation and urging people to stop spreading false narratives and respect his personal life and professional focus.

Abhishek Malhan has expressed frustration over persistent social media rumors linking him romantically with actress Jiya Shankar. As speculation about an engagement spread online, the YouTuber and reality star urged people to stop pairing his name with anyone without reason and respect his clear boundaries.

Days after Jiya Shankar dismissed the engagement buzz, Abhishek took to Instagram Stories to address the issue directly. He called the circulating reports false and made it clear that the repeated link-up narratives were annoying and unnecessary and distracting from his professional journey and growth.

In his message, Abhishek reminded followers that he was part of a reality show three years ago and that phase is long over. He emphasized that his stance was clear then and remains unchanged even today despite repeated speculation resurfacing online every year without pause.

Abhishek further shared his frustration, saying such rumors have become a yearly pattern without any basis. He stated that he does not engage in speculation games and prefers to focus on his work, urging everyone to respect his privacy and personal boundaries moving forward peacefully.

The engagement rumors began after a social media page claimed Abhishek and Jiya were official and planning a future together. Jiya later shut down the talk, sharing a photo with a mystery man and urging fans to leave false rumors behind as friends remain only.