The Raja Saab Cast Salaries: How Much Prabhas, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan & Others Earned

South superstar Prabhas is in the news for his film The Raja Saab. The film's release date is approaching, and fans are eagerly waiting to see it. Let us tell you that director Maruti's film is releasing in theaters worldwide on January 9.

Made on a ₹450 crore budget, The Raja Saab is set for release. The cast's salaries have been revealed, and Prabhas reportedly took a significant pay cut. Here are the details.

Prabhas, in the lead role, charged ₹100 crore. He usually takes ₹150 crore but took a big pay cut for The Raja Saab.

Sanjay Dutt is also in The Raja Saab, playing an awesome role. He reportedly charged a fee of ₹5-6 crore for his part in the movie.

Malavika Mohanan plays a lead role in The Raja Saab. Reports say she was paid a ₹2 crore fee. This is her first time sharing the screen with Prabhas.

Nidhhi Agerwal is another lead actress in The Raja Saab. This is her first movie with Prabhas, and she was paid a fee of ₹1.2-1.5 crore for her role.

Riddhi Kumar is the third lead actress in The Raja Saab, playing a special character. She was paid a fee of ₹3 crore for her role in the film.

Famous South Indian comedian Brahmanandam is also in The Raja Saab. He was reportedly paid a fee of ₹80 lakh for his role in the movie.

Anupam Kher is also in the film, earning ₹1 crore. His role is still under wraps. The director, Maruti, was paid ₹18 crore.