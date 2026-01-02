Blue Moon In UAE Skies? What 2026 Has In Store For Residents

UAE welcomed New Year with bursts of colour in the sky, and drone formations. As the country embraces 2026, nature has planned some shows of its own.

Lights will shoot across the universe, giving eager UAE residents a chance to spot meteors as they zoom past. The moon will come closer to the Earth, giving residents a close up view of our planet's only natural satellite.

Take a look at all that the celestial treats that UAE skies hold for residents this year:

Wolf Supermoon: The year is welcoming residents with a Wolf Supermoon on January 3, the first of more to come. The supermoon will coincide with the Quadrantids meteor shower, which peaks on January 3 to 4.

Blue Micromoon: While a Blue Moon is not really blue in colour, the lunar spectacle is culturally significant. Unlike the other "supermoons", this one is a micromoon, which means it will be slightly smaller and dimmer than a typical full moon. Occurring on May 31, this is the second full moon that occurs within the same calendar month. A monthly blue moon happens about seven times in 19 years, and the next one will be on December 31, 2028.

Beaver Supermoon: After Wolf Supermoon, the next supermoon will arrive after a long gap of 10 months. These late lunar events are especially bright. Cold Supermoon: This will be the supermoon closest to Earth, since 2019. It is also the brightest full moon of 2026.



Quadrantids: Peaking on January 3 to 4, it is one of the strongest annual meteor showers. Known for bright, fast meteors, UAE residents can watch out for a sharp peak that occurs shortly before dawn, around 2am to 3am. Rate: 120 meteors per hour

Lyrids: It peaks on April 22 to 23, with a relatively slow speed of 15 to 20 meteors per hour. However, it also produces occasional fireballs, which are exceptionally bright meteors, brighter than Venus, and sometimes accompanied by sound.

Rate: 15–20 meteors per hour

Perseids: Peaking on August 12 and 13, it is one of the most popular meteor showers. During warm summer nights, residents can watch these meteors with their long luminous trails.

Rate: 100 meteors per hour

Orionids: Peaking on October 21 and 22, they are known for fast meteors best observed after midnight. The Orionids are associated with Halley's Comet.

Rate: 20–25 meteors per hour

Leonids: They are known for historic meteor storms, and glowing trails. The Leonids will peak on November 17 and 18. Peak: November 17–18, 2026

Rate: 10–15 meteors per hour Geminids: This is widely considered the most consistent and intense meteor shower. It also often produces colourful fireballs; these peak on December 13 and 14.

Rate: 120–150 meteors per hour

