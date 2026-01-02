Mardan: Prime Suspect In Minor's Murder Killed In Police Encounter

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

After the murder of a minor child in the Sawal Dher area of Mardan, the prime suspect Junaid was killed in a police encounter during a timely operation by the police.

According to the district police spokesperson, four-year-old Abdullah went missing on Thursday around Asr time, and shortly afterward his body was recovered from nearby fields.

Taking notice of the incident, DPO Mardan Masood Ahmed ordered immediate action.

On the complaint of the child's father, an FIR was registered at Jabbar Police Station. Under the supervision of SP Inam Jan Khan, special teams were formed led by DSP Katlang Izhar Shah Khan and SHO Mudassar Khan.

During the operation, information was received that the accused was hiding in fields near Jamal Garhi Canal.

During the police raid, the suspect opened fire, prompting retaliatory action by the police in which he was killed.

According to police, a weapon was recovered from the possession of the accused. The body was shifted to the hospital, while further legal proceedings are underway.