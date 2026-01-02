Pakistan To Mauritius: 7 Countries Outside India Where Hindi Is Spoken

Hindi is one of the official languages of India. Are there countries outside India where Hindi is spoken or understood? The answer is yes. We are about to tell you about 7 such countries that use Hindi.

Though not widely used, people in Pakistan can understand Hindi. This is due to its similarity to Urdu, the national language, and the influence of Bollywood movies.

Regional ties, movies, music, and a shared border with India make Hindi popular in Nepal. While not widely spoken, most people in Nepal can understand the language.

Hindi is actively present in schools and cultural events in Mauritius. Early Indian communities also gave great importance to Hindi in family traditions.

Due to past migrations, Hindi is very popular in Fiji. Even today, Indo-Fijian groups use Hindi in many homes and social situations.

Sarnami Hindustani, which had close ties to Hindi roots, continues to be a part of daily life in Indo-Surinamese families and cultural circles.

Indo-Caribbean Hindustani is popular in some families and festivals related to Indian heritage.

Hindi is still used in Indo-Guyanese homes, cultural events, and old community traditions.