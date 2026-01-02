Chennai Weather Update: Heavy Rain Returns Due To New Low Pressure Check Forecast

Chennai Weather Update: Due to two atmospheric circulations, some districts in Tamil Nadu are receiving heavy rain. Meanwhile, a new low-pressure area is set to form in Bay of Bengal on January 6th, likely bringing heavy rain to the Delta

The northeast monsoon, which brings heavy rain to Tamil Nadu, began on October 15. Widespread downpours quickly filled lakes and ponds, making residents anxious about potential flooding if the rain persisted.

However, the expected rains in November didn't arrive, leading to dry weather. In the first week of December, Cyclone Titwa brought rain to the Delta, Chennai, and surrounding districts, causing flooding in residential areas. After that, there wasn't much rain.

But there was heavy fog. This caused major problems for people in the early morning and at night. Drivers on the road in the early hours had to use their headlights to see.

The weather center noted the northeast monsoon is 3% below normal. Two circulations are active, one over Lakshadweep-Kanyakumari and another off Sri Lanka. This led to heavy rain in districts like Tenkasi (23 cm) and Nilgiris (21.5 cm).

The Indian Meteorological Department has stated that a low-pressure area will form in the southwest Bay of Bengal around January 6th. This could bring heavy rain to the Delta and southern districts. It's unlikely to intensify into a deep depression or a cyclone. We can expect less fog and more rain in the coming days.