Padmini Kolhapure Sings 'Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chaubara' With Shreya Ghoshal: When Emotions Need A Melody

Mumbai, Jan 2 (IANS) Veteran actress Padmini Kolhapure shared a heartfelt musical moment with singer Shreya Ghoshal, where the two were seen singing the timeless classic 'Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chaubara' from the 1982 film"Prem Rog" together.

Padmini took to Instagram to share a special video from the sets of Indian Idol. In the clip, Shreya Ghoshal is first seen singing the iconic song before warmly inviting the veteran actress to join in.

As Padmini croons the melody with effortless grace, Shreya can't help but shower her with praise, exclaiming,“Arrey my God! How are you this amazing, so multi-talented?”

For the caption, Padmini wrote:“@shreyaghoshal Not just singing songs, but singing straight to the soul.. When emotions need a melody, Shreya Ghoshal delivers.”

Prem Rog was directed and produced by Raj Kapoor. The film tells the story of a man's (love towards a woman, who is a higher status widow. This film marked Raj Kapoor's return to social themes. Over the years, Prem Rog has achieved cult-status and is considered one of the best works of Raj Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor and Padmini Kolhapure.

Shreya is noted for her wide vocal range and versatility. Often referred to as the "Queen of Dynamics', Shreya has recorded songs for films and albums in various Indian and foreign languages and received numerous accolades, including five National Film Awards, four Kerala State Film Awards, two Tamil Nadu State Film Awards, one Maharashtra State Award, one Telangana Gaddar Film Award and BFJA Award.

Her debut songs "Bairi Piya" and "Dola Re Dola" won her the National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer. She went on to receive four more National Awards for "Dheere Jalna", "Yeh Ishq Haaye", "Pherari Mon", "Jeev Rangla", "Maayava Thooyava".

Meanwhile, Padmini is considered as one of the leading actresses of the 1980s. In a career spanning over four decades, she has worked in over 75 films. She began her acting career in 1972 at the age of seven, and her early works include Zindagi and Dream Girl. She had her breakthrough with the film Satyam Shivam Sundaram starring as the young Roopa.